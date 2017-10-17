Chinese President Xi Jinping touts successes of 'socialism' at Communist Party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Wednesday at the beginning of the Communist Party's once-every-five-year Party Congress.

The president told the assembled members of the Communist Party that his nation's prospects are bright, but it faces severe challenges. According to local media, Xi stressed the benefits of "socialism with Chinese characteristics" in his report entitled "Secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era."

"We will unite the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and lead them to a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and in the drive to secure the success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era," he said, according to a translation from China Daily.

Xi touted the success of China in recent years during the address, including what he characterized as overwhelming momentum for his anti-corruption campaign.

Xi has waged a relentless fight against deep-rooted graft since assuming power five years ago, with more than one million officials punished and dozens of former senior officials jailed.

The president also highlighted Beijing's firm opposition to Taiwan independence over the last five years.

