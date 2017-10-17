Cramer's lightning round: Buy Dave & Buster's — it didn't do anything wrong   

    ×

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.: "The stock's coming down. I think it's a buy. They haven't done anything wrong, it was just profit-taking."

    Delta Air Lines, Inc.: "Stop looking, start buying. It's cheap."

    BioTelemetry, Inc.: "I like the stock. I think it's good."

    Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.: "This stock has gone up 375 percent. It's too late. I can't live with myself and recommend it at this level."

    Littelfuse: "Emerson should go buy these guys. That's how much I like Littelfuse. And, by the way, did I say that I like Emerson? Emerson's on a major breakout here."

    TransUnion: "No, I think that TRU's going to get business [from the Equifax breach], frankly. I like TRU. I think it's a good company."

    Esperion Therapeutics: "I'd rather be in Amgen. I think Amgen's got a better product and don't need them, so I'm not a believer in Esperion right here."

    Kinder Morgan Inc.: "I didn't like what Goldman had to say about Kinder Morgan today. It made me very nervous. I think that there are some concerns there. That Goldman report was very cogent."

