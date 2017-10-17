    ×

    Hillary Clinton says she will 'not run again' for president but will continue to call out Trump

    • Hillary Clinton has said she will not run for president again in an interview with the BBC but has said she will stay involved in politics and would continue to speak out against President Donald Trump.
    • Speaking to the BBC, Clinton said: "No, I'm not going to run again."
    Hillary Clinton is interviewed by Mariella Frostrup (not pictured) at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on October 15, 2017 in Cheltenham, England.
    Matthew Horwood | Getty Images
    Speaking to BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" program in comments aired on Tuesday, Clinton said: "No, I'm not going to run again."

    She also said she would continue to oppose Trump. "I think I'm in a position where my voice will actually be magnified because I am not running (for office) and there's a very good basis, as we watch Trump's support shrink, that people will say 'Well, what she said was right and now where do we go from here?'," she said.

    Her comments come after Trump tweeted Monday that he hoped Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election, would run for the presidential office in 2020.

    The former secretary of state in former President Barack Obama's administration and the first female presidential nominee in the U.S. lost to Trump in last November's election. Clinton's campaign was dogged by accusations of impropriety regarding the use of a private email server while secretary of state. While not the sole cause of Clinton's election loss, it largely contributed to a negative campaign.

    Clinton said she would remain active in politics, however.

    "I'm trying to make the case about what we need to do so that what happened in my election doesn't happen again. But I'll also be raising money and support for candidates and causes I believe in. And I'll be supporting the Democratic Party in the elections this year, next year and 2020."

    'I thought I was going to win'

    She told the BBC that she hadn't planned for the possibility that she would lose the 2016 election.

    "I thought I was going to win, I thought I'd have the awesome responsibility and great honor of being the first woman president," she said.

    "I had not worked on a concession speech, I had worked on a speech celebrating a victory … And it all came crashing down," she said.

    Describing the moment she realized she had lost the race as a "devastating personal loss," she said she felt "particularly terrible that someone I thought was not qualified or temperamentally suitable to be president was going to assume that office."

