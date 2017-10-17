Hillary Clinton says she will 'not run again' for president but will continue to call out Trump

Hillary Clinton said she will not run for president again but will stay involved in politics and continue to speak out against President Donald Trump.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" program in comments aired on Tuesday, Clinton said: "No, I'm not going to run again."

She also said she would continue to oppose Trump. "I think I'm in a position where my voice will actually be magnified because I am not running (for office) and there's a very good basis, as we watch Trump's support shrink, that people will say 'Well, what she said was right and now where do we go from here?'," she said.

Her comments come after Trump tweeted Monday that he hoped Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election, would run for the presidential office in 2020.

The former secretary of state in former President Barack Obama's administration and the first female presidential nominee in the U.S. lost to Trump in last November's election. Clinton's campaign was dogged by accusations of impropriety regarding the use of a private email server while secretary of state. While not the sole cause of Clinton's election loss, it largely contributed to a negative campaign.