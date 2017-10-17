New Sky Valley Foods CEO wants to fill gaps in the organic food landscape

Sky Valley Foods' new CEO Rodrigo Troni wants to fill the gaps in the organic food landscape.

Organic foods are easily available in staples like produce and dairy, but that's not necessarily true for extras like condiments and flavorings, he said. And he sees that as a tremendous opportunity for Sky Valley.

"It really is a different world. The food world has truly changed with consumption and the role emerging fast-growth companies can play as opposed to traditional (consumer product goods companies)," said Troni, who replaced interim CEO Scott Lurie on Monday.

Troni served as Snyder's-Lance's chief marketing officer until the company cut his position in August. While there, he helped Snyder's-Lance renovate its snacking portfolio to keep up with consumers' preferences for healthier foods.