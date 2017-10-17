Facebook executive Regina Dugan leaves experimental hardware group after 18 months

Facebook executive Regina Dugan is stepping down as head of the company's Building 8 research unit after just 18 months.

The departure of Dugan, who defected to Facebook from Google in April, 2016, comes two months after CEO Mark Zuckerberg named Andrew Bosworth as head of all the company's hardware efforts.

Dugan, who wrote a blog post announcing her departure, has promoted experimental technologies such as mind-reading software, but the unit has yet to produce any consumer-ready products.

Facebook has flirted with hardware projects such as a specially-built smartphone, as rivals like Google and Amazon have built hardware product lines that include voice-activated home assistants.