Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UNH, MS, JNJ, HOG, CMA, NFLX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

UnitedHealth Group – The nation's largest health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.66 per share, ten cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly short of forecast, but the company is also predicting full-year profit of $10 per share, 13 cents a share better than consensus forecasts.

Morgan Stanley – The investment firm came in 12 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 93 cents per share. Revenue also topped forecasts. Morgan Stanley's results were boosted by healthy profit at its wealth management business.

Johnson & Johnson – The medical products and drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.90 per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts amid strong results in its pharmaceutical unit. Johnson & Johnson also gave a full-year forecast that comes in above consensus.

Harley-Davidson – The motorcycle maker beat estimates by one cent a share, with quarterly profit of 40 cents per share. The company's revenue beat forecasts as well, but its profits were down more than 40 percent from a year earlier. Harley is seeing an ongoing drop in demand among baby boomer customers and a lack of younger people interested in riding motorcycles.

Comerica – The regional bank beat forecasts by six cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.26 per share. Revenue also beat estimates. Comerica's results were helped by an increase in net interest income.

Netflix – Netflix posted adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Netflix also posted better-than-expected subscriber growth, even as competition intensifies in the streaming video content market.

Pearson – Pearson boosted its full-year profit forecast, with the UK-based publisher saying pressures on its North American business have eased.

Microsoft – Microsoft's secret internal database was hacked in 2013, according to five former employees quoted by Reuters. The database is used for tracking software bugs and contained descriptions of unfixed vulnerabilities in Microsoft software, including its Windows operating system.

Boeing – Boeing is calling the Airbus purchase of a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries jet program a "questionable deal between two heavily state-subsidized competitors." Boeing accuses its jet-making rivals of trying to skirt recent findings of unfair subsidies by the U.S. government.

Procter & Gamble – P&G said Nelson Peltz's bid to be elected to its board lost by 6.15 million votes, which amounts to about 0.2 percent of outstanding shares. The vote is now headed to a recount.

Sonic – Sonic reported adjusted quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, beating estimates by two cents a share. The restaurant chain's revenue was short of forecasts, however, and same-restaurant sales declined in a drop the company said was partly due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Garmin – The company best known for its GPS devices introduced "Garmin Speak," which it said is the first in-vehicle device designed with hands-free access to Amazon's Alexa voice service.