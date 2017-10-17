Debra Ball used to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to act in television commercials.

She'd pull on her clothes and then drive for almost two hours under the still-dark sky. Then she'd stand in front of a camera for 10 hours with her back pulsing in pain.

"You feel like a puppet," Ball said.

Her life is different now than when she was living in Florida. Recently, she stayed in a cottage in Ipswich, England, where she'd spend her mornings walking around the lake with her dog, and then drinking espresso in the flower garden. She put in three hours recording voice-overs and sending them to clients. The rest of her days were spent sightseeing.

"It almost feels like I don't have a job," she said.

Ball, 46, is among the growing number of "digital nomads," who no longer have a boss, thanks to the internet. Instead, they provide clients with their services directly. They write, edit, build websites or provide social media support to companies, which are increasingly outsourcing assignments, from anywhere in the world.