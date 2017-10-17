Trump's fortune drops to $3.1 billion, ties Snap's Evan Spiegel on new Forbes 400 rich list

Donald Trump's fortune fell by $600 million, and the president is now tied with Snap founder Evan Spiegel on Forbes' 2017 ranking of the 400 richest Americans.

Trump ranks No. 248 on the billionaires list this year with a net worth of $3.1 billion, according to Forbes, which released the rankings Tuesday.

Trump ranked No. 156 in 2016.

Forbes, which has tracked Trump since the list's debut in 1982, said the president's faltering net worth is due to weakening in the New York City real estate market.

The president shares his spot on the list with the 27-year-old Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of the parent of Snapchat.

Spiegel took his ephemeral photo messaging company public on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Forbes used closing stock prices from Sept. 22, 2017, to compile the Forbes 400 list.