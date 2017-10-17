Trump likely to name Fed chair by early November

President Donald Trump has five candidates to make his choice for the next chair of the Federal Reserve and is likely to announce his pick before going to Asia on Nov. 3, CNBC learned on Tuesday.

Trump has an interview scheduled on Thursday with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February. She is one of the five candidates, and her interview will be the last Trump conducts before making his decision.

The others include his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, along with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor.

