Bye-bye, 747s: Check out Delta's new flagship aircraft, the Airbus A350

It's the end of an era for American aviation. At the end of the year, Delta Air Lines will retire its Boeing 747s, the double-decker, humpbacked jumbo jets that made air travel more affordable for millions over the past 50 years.

Meet its replacement: The sleek, two-engine Airbus A350.

Delta will have five of the twin-aisle workhorses by the end of the year and its inaugural commercial route will travel from Detroit to Tokyo on Oct. 30. Other destinations from Detroit include Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing and Amsterdam, which all be flying by next spring, according to Delta. The airline is the first U.S. carrier to operate the A350.

CNBC got a look inside. But it wasn't just the plane Delta debuted. The airline also showed off its new Delta One business-class cabin, which features suites with — very heavy — sliding doors, and the airline's first-ever premium economy cabin.

Here's a look at the inside and exterior of the plane: