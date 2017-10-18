    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Why Broadcom beats out Sierra Wireless in my book

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Sierra Wireless: "Good company, kind of does a lot of the stuff that you want in communications, but if I want communications, I immediately think about Broadcom, which has done nothing for ages and is a better buy."

    Shopify: "OK, now, Shopify itself is a little pricey stock. I know that Andrew Left at Citron [Research] has said some very negative things about it. But it is still an important small- and medium-sized business website, so I think it's fine. I'm not going to pound the table on it after Left's comments, but I'm not going to tell you that I think it has to go."

    Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings: "I like Aerojet Rocketdyne. I remember the origins of it. But, frankly, I prefer Raytheon to that one right now."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Broadcom.

