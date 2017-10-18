Advertising agency clients don’t want all-white teams telling them how to run global campaigns

The days when white, male, middle-class teams of ad men would run marketing campaigns are now firmly the domain of the 1960s-set TV show Mad Men, according to U.K. advertising industry heads.

The U.K.'s Advertising Association (AA) has this week launched a campaign showing its cultural diversity, highlighting ad industry workers from parts of Europe as well as Egypt, Korea and Sri Lanka, urging Brexit decision-makers to let employees move freely between the U.K. and the European Union (EU).

The campaign launches alongside its "Advertising Pays" report, showing the "pivotal role" of workers from around the world in the U.K., and revealing that 37 percent of the international talent moving to London's advertising and marketing industry in the last 12 months was from the EU, based on analysis it did with LinkedIn.