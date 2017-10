German construction company Hochtief has confirmed a takeover bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis.

The bid, made at 18.76 euros per share, equates to a total of 17.1 billion euros ($20.1 billion).

It rivals an earlier offer of 16.3 billion euros from Italian firm Atlantia.

Hochtief says it will issue 24.79 million new shares to help fund any takeover.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more detail.