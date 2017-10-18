Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after the Dow Jones industrial average briefly crossed the 23,000 mark for the first time Tuesday and stocks closed mostly higher. We get more key earnings today and the Fed Beige Book comes out at 2 p.m. EDT. Mortgage applications rose 3.6 percent last week.

-IBM shares are up after beating Wall Street expectations with its earnings numbers Tuesday.

OBAMACARE

-President Trump seems to support a new bipartisan Senate deal to shore up Obamacare exchanges temporarily. But health insurers are now expecting a significant drop in enrollment.