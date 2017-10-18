Watch out, Nigerian con artists no longer hide behind princes in an attempt to steal your cash

Think Nigerian scams are unsophisticated? Think again!

In the past, con artists from Nigeria often pretended to be princes in trouble to get your personal information. Now they use more refined scams to rake in millions.

"What these are, are really finely tuned, sophisticated schemes that are targeted to separate you from your money," said Mark Nunnikhoven, vice president of cloud research at cybersecurity company, Trend Micro. They recently released a report on West African cybercrime, which includes Nigeria.

Prosecutors in Gulfport, Mississippi, recently took down one Nigerian crime ring that brought in $52 million.

For one former government agent, that scam began with a woman showing up at his door.

"I was overseas on a government assignment. … I got a call from my wife that someone had come onto our property looking for me," said the agent, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity. "The person told my wife that she had met me with my name" on a dating website.



That woman drove miles to a rural town to meet a man she had never met, but believed she was in love with. Others sent letters.

"They were asking, 'why aren't I hearing from you? Where are you? What do you want me to do with the clothes, with the laptop I purchased?" he said.

The former agent's name and location were used to reel in people looking for love all across the country. It all began with scripts blasted out on dating websites.

"The same language was used with one person after another … it didn't matter if it was male or female," said Annette Williams, an assistant U.S. Attorney with the Southern District of Mississippi, who prosecuted the case.

The scripts had a specific target in mind.

"These type of transnational criminal organizations solicit their victims between the ages of 45- 75, widowed men and women. They choose these individuals because they are lonely, [and] in most occasions, they have access to money," said Todd Williams, an agent with Homeland Security Investigations.