Coastal real estate in America is so often depicted in images of sprawling mansions with long lawns leading down to boat slips and sandy beaches. They grace the cover of vacation magazines and retirement brochures. But the reality is that the majority of coastal homes are not super swanky, and they are most in danger of rising sea levels.
If sea levels were to rise 6 feet, 1.9 million homes, or $916 billion worth of U.S. residential real estate, could be lost, according to a new report from Zillow. Zillow looked at what types of homes would be flooded, absent preventative measures, based on the most recent estimates of sea-level increase by the end of the century.
"Living near the water is incredibly appealing for people around the country, but it also comes with additional considerations for buyers and homeowners," Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell wrote in the report. "Homes in low-lying areas are also more susceptible to storm flooding and these risks could be realized on a much shorter timeline as we have seen time and time again."