    The 2017 chart of the stock market looks 'eerily similar' to the one that crashed 30 years ago

    • S&P 500's seemingly unstoppable climb in 2017 looks 'eerily similar' to the 1987 run-up before the infamous market crash, according to CFRA's Sam Stovall.
    • But Stovall, a widely-followed market strategist, says there are key differences between this market and that one and investors shouldn't be worried.
    • The 30th anniversary of the "Black Monday" crash is Thursday.

    The S&P 500's daily price chart this year looks "eerily" like that of 1987, but that's about the only similarity between the market then and now, one of Wall Street's long-time market strategists pointed out.

    "Indeed, when comparing the daily index levels for the S&P 500 in 1987 with the progression thus far in 2017, they appear to follow an eerily similar path," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said in a note to clients Wednesday.

    Source: CFRA Research

    "However, when the S&P 500 is viewed on a daily year-to-date price-performance perspective, 2017's relatively placid advance looks more like a long-term moving average than it does a mirror reflection of the surging/crashing action during 1987," Stovall said.

    The S&P 500 has had a stellar year thus far, rising 14 percent to record highs. Investors have piled into stocks on growing hopes of U.S. corporate tax reform, an improving economic landscape and strong earnings growth.

    However, the S&P 500's seemingly unstoppable climb has rekindled memories of the infamous Oct. 19, 1987 market crash. On that day — which is known on Wall Street as "Black Monday" — the S&P plunged 20.5 percent, marking the biggest single-day drop in U.S. stock-market history.

    trader (c) on the New York Stock Exchange gathers his thoughts 16 October 1987 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a record 108. 36 in one day trading record.
    Maria Bastone | AFP | Getty Images
    trader (c) on the New York Stock Exchange gathers his thoughts 16 October 1987 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a record 108. 36 in one day trading record.

    But Stovall said there are key differences between this market and the one from 30 years ago.

    First, the market this year is not exhibiting the same signs of euphoria it was back in 1987. He pointed out that 95 percent of the S&P 500's sub-industries were higher before the crash. In 2017, just 73 percent of those sub-industries were higher.

    Stovall also pointed out that this bull market is much older than the one that ended in 1987. This bull —which began in 2009 — is 103 months old, while Black Monday marked the end of a 60-month bull market.

    He also noted that interest rates are much lower now than they were 30 years ago. The Federal Reserve's overnight rate hovered above 7 percent back in 1987. Today, the overnight rate sits in a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.

    "Investors understandably experience an elevation of anxiety when the current bull market is mentioned in the same breath as the 30th anniversary of the Crash of 1987. But history indicates that this comparison is not warranted," Stovall said.

