The Sonos One is the best speaker that has Amazon Alexa built-in

The Sonos One is the best speaker I've ever heard with Amazon Alexa built-in, but you don't need to upgrade if you already have Sonos speakers in your house.

I spent the last week or so with the Sonos One, adding it to an existing set of Sonos speakers in my house, and I think it's exactly where Sonos needed to take its line of speakers. On the other hand, folks who already have Sonos speakers at come can get similar functionality for less.

I'll explain in a bit.