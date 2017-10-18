    ×

    Options Action

    Trader makes $4 million bet on major pullback for financials

    One trader just made a $4.4M bet against the banks
    One trader just made a $4.4M bet against the banks   

    The financials have been on fire, but one trader is making a more than $4 million bet that the run is done.

    The financials ETF, XLF, has rallied 13 percent this year with 5 percent of those gains in the past month alone. According to Dan Nathan of RiskReversal.com, sentiment in the options market this week has been bearish after earnings reports from the big banks.

    In one massive trade, Nathan pointed out that someone purchased 146,000 of the January 25/22 put spreads for 30 cents each. Since each options contract accounts for 100 shares of stock, this is a $4.4 million bet that the XLF could fall as low as $22 by January expiration, as much as a 16 percent drop over the next three months.

    This trade could "possibly be some protection against a book of bank stocks here ... and the rally that they had into earnings," Nathan said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

    "The way I see it is, that September low in the XLF was about $24. Looks to me like a little bit of an air pocket down to the breakout level from late 2016 after the election," Nathan said. "This is a dollar-cheap way to make a bet for a pullback, round-tripping the whole move from postelection."

    XLF was trading in the $26.33 range midday Wednesday.

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLF
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Latest Video

    Tutorials

    Host Bio

    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Options Action Traders

    From Our Sponsor

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...