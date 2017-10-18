    ×

    Watch: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a press conference amid national anthem controversy

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
    NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell is expected to speak at a news conference on Wednesday.

    In recent weeks, professional football stadiums have become battlegrounds for a heated culture war centered around "The Star-Spangled Banner."

    What began with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's refusal in 2016 to stand for the anthem as a protest against racial injustice swept throughout the league in recent weeks.

    Players and coaches knelt during the anthem, as much in opposition of President Donald Trump's criticism as in support of political change. Politicians joined the fray, and #TakeAKnee became a trending hashtag on social media.

    Trump has accused players who kneel for the anthem of disrespecting the military, and has called for the NFL to censure the protests at rallies and in tweets.

    On Wednesday morning, Trump again attacked the NFL over the protests. "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem," he said. "Total disrespect for our great country!"

