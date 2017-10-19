$8 billion motorsport sale investigated by French authorities

French anti-corruption authorities are investigating Formula 1's governing body over Liberty Media's acquisition of the motor sport.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Parquet National Financier wants to establish if the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) approved the sale of the sport to Liberty while holding a stake at the same time.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office is already investigating the January 2017 sale.

The deal was worth a reported $4.4 billion, rising to $8 billion once debt was accounted for. The FIA took a 1 percent stake in the sport in 2013 but denied in a statement that this placed it in any conflict of interest.

"We are entirely confident that any investigation would find that the FIA has acted appropriately at all times, and we stand ready and willing to cooperate with any enquiries should any investigation be commenced or clarification sought by the appropriate authorities," the governing body said.

At the time of publication, neither Liberty Media nor the FIA had responded to a request for comment.

