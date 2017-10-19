A huge portion of the US may be warmer than usual this winter

A massive portion of the United States could be warmer than normal this winter if the La Nina climate phase kicks in, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There is about a 55 to 65 percent chance of a La Nina developing over the next several months, said NOAA's Climate Prediction Center in its winter outlook for 2017.



Only a small portion of the northern continental U.S. is expected to be colder than normal, mostly in a region from Minnesota to the Pacific Northwest, as shown in the map below.