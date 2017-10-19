    ×

    Cramer: Don't let iPhone 8 order worries keep you out of Apple stock

    • Investors shouldn't let worries about Apple's iPhone orders keep them out of the stock's likely run higher, Jim Cramer says.
    • Shares of Apple and some suppliers were lower Thursday after a newspaper reported that the tech giant may be revising orders for the new iPhone 8.
    • "How many times have people sold it on that kind of stuff?" Cramer asks.
    Investors shouldn't let worries about Apple's iPhone orders keep them out of the stock's likely run higher, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

    Shares of Apple and some suppliers were lower Thursday after Taiwan-based newspaper The Economic Times reported, citing a source, that the tech giant may be cutting orders for the iPhone 8.

    Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" that news about supply concerns or iPhone orders has plagued Apple investors "since the beginning of time."

    "How many times have people sold it on that kind of stuff?" said Cramer, whose charitable trust owns Apple shares. "It has just kept people out of one of the great runs of all time."

    "And I think it's going to do it again," the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" added.

    Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September alongside the high-end iPhone X. Some analysts believe the company is likely to focus more on the iPhone X, which looks radically different with an edge-to-edge display.

    Shares of Apple were down more than 2 percent midmorning Thursday, at around $155 a share. The stock is up more than 34 percent this year, according to FactSet.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.

