Digital marketing risks being a ‘vanity project,’ says head of Champagne brand Lanson

Digital marketing has had a troublesome year so far, with Facebook having measurement problems, YouTube apologizing for serving up ads next to extremist content and ad fraud hitting the headlines.

And for Champagne brand Lanson, digital marketing should be approached with caution, according to Paul Beavis, its U.K. and international managing director.

"You definitely have to have a message that's on digital but I don't think you want to have a vanity project where it's all about the brand," he told Carolin Roth, anchor of CNBC's Marketing Media Money show.

Beavis is also concerned about the volume of marketing messages and says the companies approach to marketing is "sensible". "(What) we want to be careful of is, we just don't want to create lots of 'wallpaper' for the sake of it and a lot of noise," he said.

"I think it's probably just the bombardment of a massive amount of digital coming in at people all the time. So I just wonder how we can really create cut through in that space."