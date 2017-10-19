For those who are wondering who's behind the tweets sent from Lloyd Blankfein's verified account, they're the real Lloyd.

So says David Solomon, Goldman Sachs' president and co-chief operating officer, who was interviewed Thursday on CNBC. "You're seeing the real Lloyd Blankfein," Solomon said. "Lloyd's very good at it. I'm not. So we'll leave that to Lloyd for the moment."

On Thursday, Blankfein said on Twitter he was in Frankfurt and would be spending a lot more time there, suggesting Brexit, or the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union, was the reason.

Solomon said Goldman is adding staff in Europe to work with clients but added that London would continue to be an important center for the bank.

The Goldman CEO's other recent tweets range in topics from world economies (good) to bitcoin (no conclusion) to his undergrad days at Harvard University. Blankfein has also used the social media platform to make digs at President Donald Trump over immigration and climate change initiatives.