Kobe Bryant wants to be No. 1 again, this time in business

Today, BodyArmor is nationally distributed, available in convenience stores, grocery chains and sports clubs. Revenues are on track to hit $200 million this year. The company says it saw 110 percent year-over-year growth in convenience stores.
Just this month, UFC signed BodyArmor as the league's official sports drink.
Still, despite the growth, BodyArmor is dwarfed by Gatorade and Powerade in the $6 billion category. According to Nielsen, Gatorade has a 78 percent share of the market, while Powerade has 19 percent. BodyArmor sits at a 3 percent share.
But Pepsi's sales are slowing. In its latest earnings call, the Purchase, New York, company blamed weak convenience store traffic and weather for disappointing sales.
"We had the same weather they had. It didn't seem to affect us," Repole added.
Analysts are also bullish.
"Given the scale, marketing muscle, and distribution strength of the incumbents (i.e., PepsiCo and Coke), BodyArmor's success in the sports drink industry has certainly been impressive," said Kevin Grundy, an analyst at Jefferies.
While many athletes finish their careers and become pitchmen, Bryant is more than that. From securing sponsorship deals with international soccer tournaments to being creative director on BodyArmor's advertising campaign, he is involved in nearly ever facet large and small of the company.
"Right from the beginning, it was always about being a partners and less about being an endorser," said Repole. He described Bryant as a meticulous and obsessive business partner, just like he was on the basketball court.
"When you talk about obsession, I mean between us, we don't sleep. Our best conversations are like 2:30, 3 in the morning that go on for hours," he added.
Bryant may have a leg up in the business world as basketball has opened many doors for him and allowed him unique access to some of the top CEOs in the world.
The former MVP says he's taken every opportunity to get advice from some of the greats from Nike's Mark Parker to Tesla's Elon Musk to Apple's Tim Cook and Jony Ive.
"I speak to Mark quite often. He's really been hands on, I've asked him a lot of questions about leadership...I've been very fortunate to have access to these people...to be able to pick up the phone and ask for advice," Kobe said.
"We know there is a process to get there and there's a long-term vision," Repole said.
They've got an all-star lineup of endorsers including James Harden, Dustin Johnson, and Dez Bryant. Now they need to find more consumers.