Kobe Bryant wants to be No. 1 again, this time in business

Kobe Bryant hung up his basketball shoes with the goal of conquering the business world the same way he dominated the hardwood.

One key part of that plan resides in a small but rapidly growing sports drink company called BodyArmor. Bryant invested and began working tirelessly to turn the brand into a competitor for industry titans Pepsi's Gatorade and Coca-Cola's Powerade.

The company has set an ambitious goal of being the number one sports drink by the year 2025.

CNBC got behind-the-scenes access with Bryant while he met with CEOs of convenience stores and touted his product at NACS Show 2017, a retail trade show.

Five years ago, Bryant met Mike Repole, the Queens native credited with the creation of VitaminWater and SmartWater, billion-dollar drink brands that Coca-Cola purchased in 2007.

Repole said the last thing he wanted to do was get back into the beverage industry but in Bryant he saw a huge opportunity that he couldn't pass up.