New York Yankees venture into esports industry with new partnership

The New York Yankees just became the latest in a growing number of traditional sports franchises to venture into esports.

The Bronx Bombers signed an investment partnership with Vision Esports, the largest single shareholder of three esports-related companies, according to a press release. Esports are multi-player video game competitions. The partnership will try to grow three separate esports startups, including Echo Fox, an esports organization founded by three-time NBA Champion Rick Fox.

Echo Fox, which was formed in 2016, consists of 10 teams in 12 competitive gaming leagues, including League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Injustice 2.

"The New York Yankees brand is synonymous with success, and we are thrilled to welcome the organization to the Vision Esports team," said Stratton Sclavos, General Partner, Vision Esports. "In every business, you are known by the company you keep, and we cannot be more pleased to be a part of the New York Yankees organization."

The young esports industry has been making lots of headlines lately.

Activision Blizzard is building a professional esports league around its popular first-person-shooter video game "Overwatch," creating city-based teams to compete in global gaming tournaments.

The league mimics the structure of traditional sports teams, right down to hiring big-time sports executives as team owners, such New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.