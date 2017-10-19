Leading economic indicators fall 0.2 percent, miss expectations

A key economic indicator missed in September, reversing this year's momentum.

Leading indicators fell by 0.2 percent in September, short of the 0.1 percent increase expected from economists polled by Reuters. This represents a 0.6 percent decline from August, when the index climbed by 0.4 percent, according to the Conference Board.

The index is a closely followed indicator for how healthy the U.S. economy is. The Conference Board tracks 10 components, including manufacturers' new orders, stock prices and average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance.

