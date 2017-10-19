The SOHN Investment Idea Contest Launches in London

LONDON, UK – 19th October, 2017 – The Sohn Conference Foundation today announced the launch of its Investment Idea Contest in London, ahead of its 6th Annual Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC. The contest is sponsored by GLG, CIAM and Egerton Capital, and is open to any individual with an investment idea for a marketable security (long or short) with a market capitalisation of above $1 billion. The contest opens on October 30th and closes on November 15th and supports the Foundation's mission to treat and cure pediatric cancer. The winner will present his or her idea to Europe's most influential investment community.

The judging panel, consisting Catherine Berjal (CIAM), Anthony Clake (Marshall Wace), Stuart Roden (Lansdowne Partners) and Paul Tucker (Egerton Capital) will select the winner based on their determination of the most compelling investment thesis with a one-year horizon.

Stuart Roden, Chairman of Lansdowne Partners said: "The Sohn Investment Idea contest is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to enter the hedge fund space. It provides an incredible platform to showcase an investment idea, whilst further encouraging diversity within the investment sector. We are very excited for its launch in London, and look forward to continuing to support the incredible work carried out by the Foundation."

The conference is famous for introducing a number of prominent investors to the global stage in New York, including David Einhorn, Founder and President of Greenlight Capital. Einhorn received extensive coverage at the Sohn Investment Conference in 2008 for the short-selling of Lehman Brothers, just months before the bank collapsed. He is a long-time supporter of Sohn's mission to treat and cure pediatric cancer, having generously donated $7 million in profits resulting from the famed Allied Capital short bet he presented in 2002.

"GLG has been committed to advancing lifesaving medical breakthroughs since our very first project nearly 20 years ago," said GLG CEO Alexander Saint-Amand. "We have been long-time supporters of Sohn, and we are very proud to be supporting these efforts in London, where we have a team of almost two hundred professionals."

Dylan Adelman, an undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School, won this year's idea contest in New York, beating hundreds of others, including professionals. Adelman pitched long eBay, stating the stock is undervalued due to a misunderstood relationship between eBay the merchant of record, PayPal.

For more details or to enter the contest, please visit http://www.sohnconference.org/london-idea-contest/. Follow the contest on Twitter at @SohnIdeaContest @SohnConf #Sohn2017 #SohnLDN2017

For more information or to register for the Sohn Investment Conference, please visit www.sohnconference.org/london

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.



Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India Conference, Sohn London Conference, Sohn Monaco Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference, Sohn Tel Aviv Conference, and Sohn Zurich Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised $80 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at www.sohnconference.org

ABOUT GLG / GERSON LEHRMAN GROUP

GLG is the world's leading membership for professional learning. Business leaders, investors, consultants, social entrepreneurs, and other top professionals rely on GLG to learn in short- and long-term engagements from more than 500,000 members and other experts. Clients partner with GLG to address their most complex strategic challenges, make better business decisions, and advance their careers through conversations, mentorships, small group meetings, surveys, and other interactions—all within a rigorous compliance framework. Headquartered in New York City, GLG's 1,400+ employees work from offices in 12 countries. For more information visit www.GLG.it

ABOUT CNBC

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to approximately 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91.4 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.