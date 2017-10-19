Verizon reports earnings before the bell — here's what Wall Street expects

Cell phone service providers have seen expectations shift over the past few years. Phones used to be subsidized on two-year contracts, but most major American carriers have moved toward monthly payment plans as phone costs rise: The latest flagship phone from Apple, the iPhone X, is nearly $1,000.

Consumers have also come to expect more data, with streaming services like YouTube and Apple Music setting new records in terms of viewership and listeners. Verizon launched Verizon Unlimited in mid-February, amid similar plans from rivals T-Mobile and Sprint.

That's created new challenges for carriers that have made money from data overage fees in the past.

There have also been ongoing reports of a potential tie-up between T-Mobile and Sprint, a proposition that would create a massive competitor for Verizon, although a deal between T-Mobile and Sprint has yet to materialize.