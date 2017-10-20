Rarely in real life is there a money-back guarantee. One school is attempting to change that.

At MissionU, if students don't develop the skills they need to land a good job in a high-growth field, then there is no debt to be repaid. Students take part in a one-year program that includes class time (both online and in-person), case studies and an internship.

About 30 students enrolled in the program's premiere year, which began in September. At its conclusion, they'll receive industry certification in data analytics and business intelligence, as well as professional work references.

And they won't pay anything out of pocket.