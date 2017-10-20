CEO of Saks Fifth Avenue parent company steps down

Hudson's Bay Company announced Friday that CEO Jerry Storch will step down, effective Nov. 1.

After leaving the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Storch will return to his advisory firm Storch Advisors.

The company has not yet named a successor, but has retained an executive search firm to seek Storch's replacement.

During the search process, HBC executive chairman Richard Baker will serve as interim CEO. Baker previously served as CEO.

Storch's departure follows the resignation of HBC CFO Paul Beesley. The company named former JC Penney CFO Edward Record as his successor in August.

Last month, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that Baker is trying to raise equity to potentially take the company private.

The retailer has also faced activist pressure. In June, real estate investor Jonathan Litt sent a letter to HBC's board arguing that the company could better utilize its real estate assets. He also encouraged the company to consider going private.

In June, HBC announced a restructuring effort that would include 2,000 job cuts across North America.

— CNBC's Lauren Hirsch, Leslie Picker and Reuters contributed to this report.