Cramer's lightning round: In the era of Instagram, Align Technology's a winner

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Align Technology: "That's Invisalign. A lot of people think it's too expensive. I have to tell you that if I were Brent Saunders at Allergan, I would buy Align Technology next Friday at this time and the stock will be dramatically higher instead of dramatically lower. This is that technology that allows people to have better-looking teeth in an era of Instagram. It's a winner."

Enbridge Inc.: "Al Monaco does a good job, but the one that I'm recommending to my charitable trust … is Magellan Midstream Partners. It went down this week even though it raised its distribution. MMP is the way to go."

Caterpillar Inc.: "It's CAT's renaissance time and I am thrilled about that. Let the stock come in before you buy it next week. You could probably get a good price."

Applied Optoelectronics: "That thing is too much of a roller coaster. We've got to calm down. We've got enough high-quality stocks. We don't need to go into that up-and-down stuff."

Coca-Cola: "Coca-Cola reports next week. I think it'll be an OK quarter. I don't expect a barn-burner. I don't know how high it can really go."

Macy's: "Macy's is trying to bottom here. It's been $20, $21, $20, $21. It's got a yield and I think it could be supported. I wouldn't mind buying some, especially if Lord & Taylor's going to get a bid, for heaven's sake."

Glu Mobile Inc.: "We don't want to play that game. Let's buy the one that's been doing nothing of late. Let's buy Activision Blizzard. I tell club members Activision Blizzard's got the absolute best eSports and [CEO] Bobby Kotick's running it. That's our one right now."

Walt Disney Co.: "I think Disney's a good long-term hold. I believe in BamTech, I believe in what Bob Iger's doing, but it's got to be long term and in the interim you may have to do a little bit of suffering."

Ensco Plc.: "You want to own Ensco? Look, Schlumberger was down really badly today off a good quarter. Let's buy Schlumberger."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Allergan, Magellan Midstream Partners, Activision Blizzard and Schlumberger.