Facebook is looking at ways to get people to pay for some articles from publishers

Facebook is working with The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Economist and other publishers to test ways to have its users subscribe to articles.

People will be able to read 10 articles for free via the social network's Instant Articles feature before being prompted to subscribe for full access as part of the experiment, Facebook executives said in a blog post Thursday.

When someone subscribes, the transaction will take place on the publisher's website, and the publisher will keep all of the revenue as well as own subscribers' data.

Facebook has been eating publishers' lunch, taking ad dollars that historically went to traditional media owners. Google and Facebook topped a list of the world's largest media owners in May, together earning more than $100 billion in advertising dollars in 2016, according to media agency Zenith.