General Electric posts huge third-quarter miss, shares drop 3%

General Electric third-quarter earnings before the bell on Friday, in a filing Wall Street is watching closely.

This was the first inaugural quarterly report for GE under CEO John Flannery, amidst a year that has seen the company's stock decline more than 25 percent, as of Thursday's close at $23.58 per share.

GE earned 29 cents per share from continuing operations on a non-GAAP basis. That's down 9 percent from the same period a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected an adjusted 49 cent per share.

GE revenue rose 14 percent to $33.47 billion, which outpaced analysts' expectations of $32.56 billion.

Shares of GE fell more than 2 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

The company has seen sweeping personnel changes, including the departure of its CFO, the earlier-than-expected retirement of its chairman, and the addition of Trian Partners CIO Ed Garden to the board.

Morgan Stanley on Oct. 10 said it expects GE to be a loser this earnings season, with a rare profit miss. The firm said GE has "deteriorating cash flow, low earnings quality, persistent downside and no clear break-up value."

Goldman Sachs added that it believes GE will cut its ample dividend. In an unusual move for a typical Wall Street analyst note, Goldman told clients on Tuesday to buy put options on GE, which will increase in value if the share price continues to fall. The firm also recommends investors buy November put options ahead of the company's Nov. 13 analyst day.

GE's current annual dividend of 96 cents gives it a hefty yield of 4.1 percent, the second-highest in the Dow Jones industrial average behind Verizon Communications. Goldman says the options market is pricing in a cut of the payout to 78 cents in 2018.

GE's conference call with investors is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

In an exclusive interview following the earnings report, Flannery will be on CNBC at 10 a.m. ET to speak with "Squawk on the Street." This will be Flannery's first interview since becoming both chairman and CEO.