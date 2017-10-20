Man sues airline because he got sparkling wine not Champagne on flight

A Canadian man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Sunwing Airlines after being served sparkling wine rather than Champagne.

Daniel MacDuff, from Quebec, boarded his flight to Cuba in February expecting to enjoy a complimentary on-board Champagne toast, as advertised.

However, when he was served with sparkling wine in a plastic cup, he decided to sue the carrier.



Macduff has accused Sunwing of misleading market practices in violation of the Quebec Consumer Protection Act after the airline had promoted a "Champagne service."

Sébastien Paquette, Macduff's lawyer, told CBC Radio's Quebec AM that his client is seeking punitive damages for the alleged wrongful practice, as well as compensation for the price difference between the cheaper bubbly and Champagne.

Responding to the claim, Sunwing told the BBC that it believes the lawsuit is "frivolous and without merit." The court is set to decide at a hearing in March whether the lawsuit can proceed. Sunwing was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.



