Spain's tough stance on Catalonia could cause 'tension' in other regions

The Catalonia crisis could soon reverberate throughout the country and prompt other Spanish regions to turn their back on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the former president of the Basque parliament told CNBC on Friday.

Spain's central government said Thursday it would move to suspend Catalonia's autonomy after the regional leader failed to drop a bid for independence. Rajoy's government is poised to meet Saturday to propose measures that could strip Catalonia of some powers and officially trigger Article 155 of the constitution.



While it has never been invoked before, Article 155 refers to the section within Spain's constitution that says any largely autonomous community must fulfil its obligations to the Spanish state, or else it risks having its powers taken away.