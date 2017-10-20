I remember from back when I was a hedge-fund trader in 2004, shopping for my first apartment with a $3 million budget. I was looking for something with the "it" factor. So, I bought a 2,200 square foot open loft that had a Jacuzzi room that fit eight people, with multiple shower heads on the ceiling, a drainage floor and a vapor-proof steam shower door.

Watching the Dow — and real-estate prices — go up every day, it made me wonder: What are the hot new amenities buyers are looking for in New York right now? So, I reached out to several Wall Street professionals and "Million Dollar Listing" star Ryan Serhant.

"It used to be that buyers really cared about proximity to public transportation," Serhant explained. "Now that's as easy as a click of a button on your phone. I've got more and more clients who need to find a place where they can charge their Tesla. And buyers want big, extravagant play areas for their kids. The kiddos have become a big area of focus when shopping for a new home."