The world is changing at a rapid, unrelenting pace. Technological innovations and start-ups with bright ideas are transforming our day-to-day lives.



Things that seemed improbable just 10 or 20 years ago are now part of modern living.



Take the humble cell phone, for example. Today we're able to use it to launch, almost instantaneously, a video call with a loved one on the other side of the planet. At the turn of the century, that scenario seemed improbable.



Here, CNBC takes a look at some of the businesses and technological innovations that have transformed our lives. Votein our poll and let us know which one you think has been the most transformative.