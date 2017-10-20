    ×

    Vogue and Vice are working together in unlikely collaboration combining grit and glamour

    "The return of the ball gown" and "One stoner politician's lonely quest to legalize shrooms" might not seem like headlines from the same publication.

    But from early 2018 such combinations may appear, with fashion bible Vogue and gritty title Vice teaming up for "Project Vs," a 100-day online collaboration featuring themed weeks and a mixture of long-form articles, photos and video, Vogue publisher Conde Nast said in an online statement Thursday.

    Readers can expect a new website and content that showcases "figures, movements and issues making an impact on society today," created by a joint editorial team, the statement added.

    Shane Smith, co-founder of Vice.

    A video from Anna Wintour, U.S. Vogue's editor-in-chief, and Vice co-founder Shane Smith showed the pair describing each other's publications, with Wintour using words such as "bros" and "tattoos," to describe Vice, and Smith listing "eye creams" and "runways" to talk about Vogue.

    "Vogue and Vice may appear to some to see the world through different lenses," Wintour, who is also Conde Nast's artistic director, said in the statement. "But, in my view, both are fearless and breathtaking, with unquenchable curiosity and vigor."

    The partnership was announced at Omnicom Media Group's Final Front media sales event. Conde Nast will lead advertising for the collaboration under Vogue Chief Business Officer Susan Plagemann.

    Vice Media was recently valued at $5.7 billion following a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG.