Vogue and Vice are working together in unlikely collaboration combining grit and glamour

"The return of the ball gown" and "One stoner politician's lonely quest to legalize shrooms" might not seem like headlines from the same publication.

But from early 2018 such combinations may appear, with fashion bible Vogue and gritty title Vice teaming up for "Project Vs," a 100-day online collaboration featuring themed weeks and a mixture of long-form articles, photos and video, Vogue publisher Conde Nast said in an online statement Thursday.

Readers can expect a new website and content that showcases "figures, movements and issues making an impact on society today," created by a joint editorial team, the statement added.