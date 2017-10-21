    ×

    Trading Nation

    Tax reform 'not fully priced in', and it could be the spark that extends the rally, Russell's Doug Gordon says

    Is the market really pricing in tax reform?
    Is the market really pricing in tax reform?   

    Russell Investments' Doug Gordon sees a catalyst that could prolong the bull run.

    He believes the odds of a Republican tax reform plan becoming a reality is rising, and the markets may just be starting to realize it.

    "Once we got the budget passed, that was an important hurdle," the firm's senior portfolio manager said this week on CNBC's "Trading Nation."I don't think we have it [tax reform] fully priced in as of yet."

    Gordon's comments came as stocks were rallying to another historic close. All three indexes — the Dow, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq — closed at record highs. The S&P 500 and Dow have now seen six weeks in a row of gains.

    Even though Gordon predicted there's more upside left in this bull market, he acknowledged that it has moved into the late stages — and said it's vital for investors to be prepared.

    "We could get those irrational exuberance kind of moments. I don't think we're quite there yet, but it certainly makes an investor's best decision to be decision to be diversified," he added.

    Gordon, who manages portfolios for private and public pension funds, has zeroed in on a few spots which could reap solid gains for investors.

    He likes small cap stocks, noting the group could emerge as big winners if tax reform is ultimately passed.

    Gordon also favors going outside the country for opportunities.

    "Right now, we think non-U.S. developed equities look modestly more attractive than U.S. equity markets," Gordon said, citing better valuations.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Portfolio manager reveals top risks to the rally now
    Portfolio manager reveals top risks to the rally now   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 600
    ---
    NDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...