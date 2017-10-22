Gold prices hit their lowest in over two weeks early on Monday, as the dollar climbed to a more than three-month high versus the yen after Japan's ruling bloc scored a big win in Sunday's election.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,275.48 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,273.80.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3 percent to $1,276.70 per ounce.
Japan's yen hit over three-month lows as an election win for the ruling coalition gave a green light for super-easy monetary policy, while the euro eased as Spain's constitutional crisis aggravated concerns about political unity in the bloc.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc scored a big win in Sunday's election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation's longest-serving premier and re-energizing his push to revise the pacifist constitution.