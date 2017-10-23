Adobe has unveiled a number of new tech advancements that it hopes will blend the experience of walking into a physical bank branch with that of browsing its website or app.

One feature, "fluid experiences," uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically reformat content on a bank's website or app to fit a screen inside the bank.

Another, "location-based personalization," utilizes data based on a customer's geographical location to trigger a notification on a user's smartphone once they enter a bank. This could contain instructions about how to access new services, Adobe said.

"Banks are grappling with the future of physical branch locations," Christopher Young, director of financial services industry strategy at Adobe, said in an announcement Monday.

"They need to re-imagine the in-store experience so that it complements the digital one, and is not destroyed by it."

Adobe has a number of banking clients, including U.S. giants Citi and U.S. Bank, European lenders HSBC, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS, and Australia's National Australia Bank.