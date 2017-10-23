Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the face of his business empire that now spans everything from e-commerce and cloud computing to hardware devices and even grocery stores.

But behind the wide-ranging company is a team of 10 top executives, who report directly to Bezos himself, based on a list compiled by CNBC. While most of them are company veterans, some come from the outside world, like Jay Carney, the former press secretary of President Barack Obama.

What's perhaps more surprising is that, despite Amazon's diverse mix of products and services, Bezos' direct reports are almost exclusively white men. Besides HR boss Beth Galetti, there's zero female or people of color. (Amazon declined to comment.)

The New York Times reported on Friday that Amazon's lack of diversity at the top ranks may have contributed to former Amazon Studios chief Roy Price's sexual harassment scandal.

Here's a closer look at the 10 most important people at Amazon who directly report to Bezos: