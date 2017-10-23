Amazon will soon let you order from restaurants using the Amazon app on your phone

Starting in November Amazon customers in select states will be able to order take-out from certain local restaurants directly through the Amazon app.

Users will be able to browse participating restaurants, place their order and checkout with stored payment information all through the app, without any additional accounts or logins needed.

The expansion of Amazon Pay integrates Clover point-of-sale systems, sending orders directly to restaurants in select states in the Northeast U.S..

"Clover has the technology and scale we needed to bring this vision to life," Amazon said in a statement. "We've had an ongoing partnership with Clover — we used them to great success with our Kindle pop-up stores — and it was only natural to expand on that."

The expansion of Amazon Pay is the e-commerce giant's latest push for brick-and-mortar presence. The company is also expanding its locker program and just set up shop in select Kohl's locations last week.

The company said that more than 33 million customers used Amazon Pay in 2016, nearly doubling Amazon Pay volume from the prior year. The service allows in-app payments for travel, digital goods, insurance, entertainment, and charitable donations.

The restaurant take-out service is already available for orders from T.G.I. Fridays as of July and will expand to include restaurants in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington D.C. — and, of course, the Seattle area.