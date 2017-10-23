CNN takes on White House over fake news criticism: Apples are not bananas

CNN is hitting back against President Donald Trump's claims that the network reports "fake news."

In a tweet early Monday, CNN launched a "Facts First" campaign in response to "consistent attacks from Washington and beyond."

The 30-second video shows an apple while a voice-over says: "Some people might try to tell you that it's a banana."

"They might scream banana, banana, banana, over and over and over again. They might put banana in all caps," it says. "You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it's not. This is an apple."

Trump assailed media outlets during his presidential campaign, and continued his aggressive rhetoric after Inauguration Day, attacking organizations such as CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC. He has called CNN "unwatchable" and "the enemy of the American People."

CNN CEO Jeff Zucker said in a statement the campaign was launched "to take a clear stand for who we are and what we believe in."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

