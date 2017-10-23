Cramer's lightning round: Sell O'Reilly Automotive on the Amazon effect

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

O'Reilly Automotive: "I think you should sell. I don't like the fact that Amazon really does want to be in that business. This is no longer just phantom. They want to be in it."

MGM Resorts International: "I do think that there could be some lawsuits here. I do prefer, right now, to buy Wynn [Resorts]. I just want things to be a little bit more clear. I do prefer the MGM REIT, because of the 5 percent yield, to the MGM common [stock]."

Pilgrims Pride Corporation: "You know what? I'm a huge believer in protein, and I think protein is a winner here. And that's one of the reasons why I think that Tyson's been good. I think, on any discount, I like Pilgrims Pride."

Sterling Construction Company Inc.: "Sterling's good. You know, I have to tell you, I think that Sterling is a very good situation. The one that I have repeatedly liked more is Martin Marietta Materials, but you know what? I think your Sterling will do well."