Cryptocurrencies are "not mature enough" yet to assess the impact they could have on regulation and the economy, a senior advisor at Saudi Arabia's financial regulator told CNBC Sunday.

Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, senior advisor at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), said cryptocurrencies are not something the body is looking to regulate right now.

"Cryptocurrency is still at its infancy, its pilots, trials, here and there. I don't think that there is something strong where we need to jump into it currently," Al-Sheikh told CNBC at the Fintech Abu Dhabi event.