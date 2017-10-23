Google is aiming to make online shopping easier with a new system for storing payment information.

Pay with Google collects credit and debit card numbers and shipping addresses, eliminating the need to re-enter payment information on certain sites. The feature was first previewed in May and rolls out starting Monday, according to a company release.

When checking out with participating vendors, users are prompted to select one of the payment methods stored with Google, and Pay with Google does the rest.

Android users can now speed through checkout on food delivery sites like Postmates, Doordash, and Yelp's Eat24. Lodging sites Kayak and Hotel Urbano are also included in the first wave of the roll-out.

Airbnb, Deliveroo and StubHub will also offer the feature soon, according to the release.