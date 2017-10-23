Killing British ISIS fighters the only option 'in almost every case,' UK minister says

The only way of dealing with British ISIS fighters in Syria "in almost every case" is to kill them, a British government minister told the BBC on Sunday.

Rory Stewart, an international development minister and former diplomat, said converts to the terror group should expect to be killed because of the "serious danger" they posed to British security.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Pienaar's Politics, Stewart appeared to echo comments made by Brett McGurk, a top U.S. envoy for the coalition fighting ISIS, who had said his mission was to make sure every foreign ISIS fighter in Syria died there.

"They are absolutely dedicated, as members of the Islamic State, towards the creation of a caliphate. They believe in an extremely hateful doctrine which involves killing themselves, killing others and trying to use violence and brutality to create an 8th Century, or 7th Century, state," Stewart said.



"So I'm afraid we have to be serious about the fact these people are a serious danger to us, and unfortunately, the only way of dealing with them will be, in almost every case, to kill them."



A U.K. government spokesperson said Stewart's comments were in line with Britain's stated position.



"Anyone who does travel to Syria, for whatever reason, is putting themselves in considerable danger — particularly if they are fighting for our enemies," he said via email.